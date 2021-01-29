PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The coldest temperatures of the year have blown into the area and snow is in the forecast. Today is a good time to work from home.

Plunging temperatures in the 20s and high winds chilled even the sparse commuting crowd Friday morning around Philadelphia City Hall.

Philadelphia Weather: Bitter Blast Continues As Winter Storm To Potentially Bring Snow To Region Early Next Week

Multiple layers were worn and faces were hidden behind more than masks on the coldest day of our new year.

The city is in what it calls a code blue, meaning if you see anyone in need of shelter, you are urged to call 215-232-1984.

“It hits you in the face and takes your breath away and I don’t mean that in a romantic way at all,” said AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell.

Tidwell says a refresher during this cold weather is never a bad idea.

Yes, it’s winter. Yes, we live in the northeast, this happens. But if you are braving the pavement, it’s the first time in some time your vehicle has been exposed to these extremes, too.

“Pack a vehicle emergency kit packet, throw in the car and forget about it,” Tidwell said. “No one ever plans to get stuck.”

And as a precursor to potential weekend snowfall, be prepared.

“Depending on where you’ll be over the weekend, you have a full tank of gas, so if you have to be out Monday after a snow or during, know you at least have that full tank of gas,” Tidwell said. (Double check quote)

MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM

FBI Raids Genesis Diagnostics Lab In Bucks County

Jersey Devil Coaster — World’s Tallest, Longest & Fastest Single-Rail Roller Coaster — Set To Open At Six Flags Great Adventure

Sixers’ Joel Embiid Says Lakers’ LeBron James Should’ve Been Ejected For ‘Very Dangerous Play’