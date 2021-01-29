NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Health officials in Delaware have confirmed the first cases of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 in the First State. According to officials, two adults and a child from a family in New Castle County all tested positive.
“While we understand that people may be concerned, it’s important to know that while preliminary data suggests this variant may spread more easily and quickly than SARS-CoV-2, it is not clear if it may cause more severe illness than the more common coronavirus. It is not entirely surprising news that it is now in Delaware as this variant has appeared in neighboring states over the last month,” DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said.
They have no travel history, but they may have been exposed after attending a family gathering with out-of-state relatives.
The variant has already been found in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
FBI Raids Genesis Diagnostics Lab In Bucks County
Sixers’ Joel Embiid Says Lakers’ LeBron James Should’ve Been Ejected For ‘Very Dangerous Play’
Hunterdon Medical Center Gave COVID-19 Vaccine To Donors, Relatives Of Top Hospital Executives, Report Says