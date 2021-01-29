PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shocking admission today from the CEO of Philly Fighting COVID. Andrei Doroshin says he took doses of the vaccine home with him and gave them to friends.

The confession comes just days after the city severed ties with the group it contracted to run a mass vaccination site. Now, City Council has launched an investigation.

“This is a moment in Philadelphia history to be remembered, but for all the wrong reasons,” Philadelphia City Councilmember Cindy Bass said.

Just who authorized Philly Fighting COVID as one of Philadelphia’s largest vaccination cites?

That’s what Philadelphia City Council wants to know. In fact, it’s launching its own investigation into how it partnered with Philly Fighting COVID — an organization without medical qualifications — in the first place.

On Thursday, Bass introduced a resolution to look into the dealings with Philly Fighting COVID and the Health Department.

Eyewitness News reached out to Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley’s office but was told no one was available.

Philly Fighting COVID CEO Andrei Doroshin, a 22-year-old graduate of Drexel University, admitted to taking four doses of the vaccine home. He defended that decision on Inside Edition.

“We had four vaccines that were leftover. I took it upon myself, especially in this pandemic where every vaccine matters, to put that vaccine into an arm as per the guidance. I did vaccinate four of my friends,” Doroshin said.

We spoke with a professor who received her vaccination through the organization.

“I also wasn’t that surprised because our city has disinvested so much from public welfare and social services and public health. This kind of stuff is bound to happen when you do that,” Nazia Kazi said.

Kazi says the city has promised she will receive her second dose as scheduled but has not mentioned where.

For now, she’s just hoping this is Philadelphia’s wake-up call.

“I worry that this is just going to reinforce people’s sense of mistrust in the science of vaccination,” Kazi said.

Eyewitness News has requested the contract between the Department of Health and Philly Fighting COVID but has yet to receive a response from the Department of Health.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Jersey Devil Coaster — World’s Tallest, Longest & Fastest Single-Rail Roller Coaster — Set To Open At Six Flags Great Adventure

12-Year-Old Boy Charged, Accused Of Having ‘Influence’ Over 5-Year-Old Who Fatally Shot 9-Year-Old Nyssa Davis

EXCLUSIVE: Family Says New Evidence Suggests Ellen Greenberg, Woman Found Stabbed 20 Times, Was Murdered