PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people were shot and killed inside a North Philadelphia store on Thursday afternoon. Philadelphia Police found the bodies at A/O Madinah Traders store on the 3600 block of Germantown Avenue.
Police say one man was shot twice in the face, while the other male victim was shot in the head.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene, shortly after 1 p.m.
No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM
Philadelphia Police: 26-Year-Old Man Shot In Head, Killed In Broad Daylight In Kensington
Jersey Devil Coaster — World’s Tallest, Longest & Fastest Single-Rail Roller Coaster — Set To Open At Six Flags Great Adventure
Sixers’ Joel Embiid Says Lakers’ LeBron James Should’ve Been Ejected For ‘Very Dangerous Play’