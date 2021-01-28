PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fugitive in Pennsylvania and Delaware is now wanted in an aggravated assault on two New Jersey police officers and a vehicle pursuit in Evesham Township. Evesham Township Police say officers were assigned to proactive patrols in response to recent catalytic converter thefts within the township on Jan. 27.

Around 10:40 p.m., an officer investigated a suspicious vehicle parked in the closed lot of the Shoppes located at the intersection of Route 70 and Troth Road.

The officer determined the driver was 27-year-old Archi T. Toe, of Philadelphia, who is a wanted fugitive in Pennsylvania and Delaware. The officer also reportedly saw suspect burglary tools inside the vehicle.

When he attempted to remove Toe from the car, a struggle began. Toe was then able to get back into the vehicle and sped off.

Both officers were struck by the car and luckily did not sustain serious injuries.

A vehicle pursuit began for a short distance before the vehicle crashed into a wooded area between 8th and 1oth Streets and Toe fled on foot.

Officials established a perimeter and the Evesham Township K-9 team was brought to the scene.

New Jersey State Police assisted with a helicopter that had a thermal imaging system.

Toe was not located and residents in the surrounding area are asked to be on the lookout for him.

Police also ask that residents report any suspicious activity.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Archi T. Toe, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.

