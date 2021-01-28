EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police need your help finding a man now wanted in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey. Bodycam video released Thursday shows the moment police stopped the fugitive who, they suspected, was in the process of stealing catalytic converters.

Bodycam video from Wednesday night shows two Evesham Township officers stopping a man suspected of stealing catalytic converters.

The stop got physical as the man refuses to get out of his car and hits the gas pedal.

“So when both officers try to grab him — it was a very tight space — he then takes off,” Evesham Township Police Lt. Joseph Friel said. “A short vehicle pursuit ensued, only approximately a mile, until which time the suspect drove into the wooded area and crashed his vehicle into a downed tree and he took off on foot.”

That man, identified as 27-year-old Archi Toe of Philadelphia, remains on the run. He’s charged with multiple counts including aggravated assault. He’s already wanted in Pennsylvania and Delaware for similar crimes.

“We’re very lucky these officers weren’t run over,” Friel said.

Both officers only had minor injuries and are OK.

Since the start of the pandemic, cities are reporting a spike in thefts of catalytic converters. Why? Two of three rare earth metals that make these parts are worth more per ounce than gold and so many cars are simply sitting around these days.

Experts advise you to park in a secure location when possible — your garage is better than your driveway — and price out comprehensive insurance, which covers theft.

Anyone with information about the suspect should contact Evesham Police.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts reports.

