PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some Philadelphia City Council members are demanding answers about why the city put a critical public health project in the hands of Philly Fighting COVID.

“I have no idea how these people got here. I have no idea where they came from,” Philadelphia City Councilwoman Cindy Bass said.

Bass is introducing a resolution Thursday to order hearings into the city’s health department dealings with Philly Fighting COVID, after a volunteer posted in Twitter she witnessed the CEO of the clinic take home a ziplock bag full of vaccines and offered other volunteers the chance to use excess vaccinations to inoculate friends and family.

“How was this allowed to happen, and what were the city’s protocols demanding to know how many shots were given ou?. And also, what’s our record-keeping on this? There’s just so many questions,” Bass said.

Among them: how did they become the city’s largest vaccination provider?

“I think this says that Philadelphia has a whole lot of work to do around making arrangements and doing business with folks,” Bass said.

The city has cut ties with Philly Fighting COVID, initially because it changed its status from nonprofit to for-profit.

Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley called the allegations “disturbing.”

“I understand why people would be concerned about that,” Farley said. “In retrospect, we should have been more careful with this organization.”

“I just don’t understand how this happened, but we’ve got to restore public trust because the people are really hurting,” Bass said.

The city’s health department now says if you want to register for a vaccine, you should do on a form recently launched on the official city website.

