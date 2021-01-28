JAMISON, Pa. (CBS) — High school students at Middle Bucks Institute of Technology in Jamison are putting the finishing touches on a home that took three years to build from the ground up. The two-story, four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath colonial is the school’s 37th student-built house and at nearly 2,700 square feet, it’s the largest one built to date.

“Doing the roof, that was probably my favorite part because it was a step out of my comfort zone,” said Lydia Schneer, a senior at Central Bucks West High School. “I’m not scared of heights, but it makes anyone a little worried being up that high, so that’s why I love this class because it does push you out of your comfort zone.”

Once complete, the home will be sold through a sealed bidding process with a minimum bid of $140,000.

The build not only allows students from four Bucks County high schools to put what they’re learning in their regular classrooms to the test, but the sale of the home will fund the next house to be built by future students.

Can you believe high school students in Bucks Co. built this awesome house?! The 2-story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath center hall colonial is @middlebucks’ 37th student-built house & at nearly 2700 sq feet, it’s the largest one to date. Find out how you can buy it on @cbsphilly @ 5/6pm pic.twitter.com/iTWpxkI0Uk — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) January 28, 2021

“Not just the carpentry students, but the electrical students, the heating, ventilation and air conditioning students, and the architectural department,” MBIT carpentry instructor Dennis Wichen said. “All the building facets of this school are involved in building the house, so it’s a really great experience for the kids.”

The buyer will be responsible for disassembling the modular house and moving it to its new location.

If you’re interested in taking a tour of the home or putting in a bid, contact Rob Vining at 215-343-2480 x 106 or rvining@mbit.org. Bids are due by 3 p.m. on March 2 and will be unsealed over ZOOM at 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.

