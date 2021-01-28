CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in Camden County are asking for the public’s help to track down a deadly hit-and-run driver. The victim is a Camden man.

Around 9:53 p.m. Wednesday, a speeding silver Ford Escape collided with 46-year-old Lawrence Lloyd crossing the street at simply the wrong time.

“We don’t know the situation, why the individual didn’t stop,” Camden County Detective Douglas Rowand said. “We would like them to stop.”

Rowand says the driver did not stop after hitting Lloyd near the 2600 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue in Camden. It just kept going. Lloyd was rushed to the hospital, but his injuries were simply too serious and he died.

Now, police are on the hunt for this vehicle, a 2001 through 2007 silver Ford Escape, and whoever was behind the wheel.

“It should be missing the driver’s side mirror and damage to the front of the vehicle,” Rowand said. “We know the driver’s side headlight was damaged.”

Lloyd’s sister Angela told Eyewitness News that she is a paramedic, and she wishes she was there last night. She wasn’t, of course, and now she’s angry at the person who hit her brother and then kept going.

“It makes me think this person is not human. It has no soul,” Angela Lloyd said. “How do you hit somebody and just keep going?”

It’s a question that’s on repeat in her head, a thought she says she tries to push out, replaced with memories of her brother as she hopes for a break in the case.

“I’ll miss his great heart, his comical ways,” she said. “His positiveness, his kind spirit, him all together because I’ll never find nobody like him.”

If you happen to know where the 2001-2007 silver Ford Escape is, contact the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. You can remain anonymous.

