PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead along a street in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming section. Police were called to the 5700 block of Walker Street, around 4 a.m. Thursday.
Police tell Eyewitness News, the male victim was found on the street, shot several times.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
