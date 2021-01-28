CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The FBI has raided a Bucks County diagnostics lab. Eyewitness News was at Genesis Diagnostics in Middletown Township, where some boxes were seen being removed earlier today.

The company does COVID-19 testing at the site.

The FBI would only say it is carrying out court-authorized law enforcement activity at the site.

