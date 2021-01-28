PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An iconic ice cream shop is closing its doors for good. Big Gay Ice Cream at 13th and South Streets announced it will not reopen.
The store’s other location, in New York, will also close permanently.
“With great sadness, but with no regrets,” the store wrote on Facebook.
The Philadelphia location opened in 2015, but its owners say COVID-19 closures have made it too difficult to sustain operations.
They hope to open in another location sometime in the future.
