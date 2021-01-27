TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Gov. Phil Murphy and other state officials will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on the state’s COVID-19 response.
You can watch the press conference in the CBSN Philly player above at 1 p.m.
When: 1:00 p.m.
What: Governor Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, Dr. Eddy Bresnitz, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan to Hold Coronavirus Briefing
Where: George Washington Ballroom, Trenton War Memorial, 1 Memorial Dr., Trenton, NJ
