MARGATE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Looking to do something unique to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year? The Save Lucy Committee is bringing back the opportunity for people to spend a night inside the New Jersey landmark.

Lucy the Elephant is located in Margate City.

And in partnership with Airbnb, a romantic overnight stay at Lucy will be available on Valentine’s Day — Sunday, Feb. 14.

The Valentine’s Day event is a fundraiser for the non-profit organization that maintains and operates Lucy the Elephant.

The price for a night inside Lucy is $6,500, before taxes and fees, and it includes a bottle of Dom Perignon, flowers and candy, a custom dinner for two prepared by Philadelphia Magazine’s 2013 Top Party Planner and chef Jason Tell, followed by a continental breakfast on Monday morning.

Five thousand dollars of the fee will be tax-deductible under IRS guidelines.

Fundraising was reportedly down more than 45% in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Valentine’s Day event is one of several fundraisers that are planned for 2021.

Booking for Lucy the Elephant’s Valentine’s Day evening stay will open on Airbnb Monday, Feb. 1 at 12 p.m.

Thousands of people tried to book one of three overnight stays in Lucy when the option was first listed on Airbnb last year. The stays were originally scheduled for March of 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the stays were postponed until September.

Lucy is open every weekend in January, February, and March, as well as President’s Day on Monday, Feb. 15, for tours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

