CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man was shot and killed while driving Wednesday night, according to police. The shooting happened on the 4900 block of Wakefield Street around 6:45 p.m. in East Germantown.

Police say the man was shot twice in the face.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.