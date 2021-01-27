PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man was shot and killed while driving Wednesday night, according to police. The shooting happened on the 4900 block of Wakefield Street around 6:45 p.m. in East Germantown.
Police say the man was shot twice in the face.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
12-Year-Old Boy Charged In Shooting Death Of Sister, 9-Year-Old, In North Philadelphia, Police Say
Philadelphia City Controller Issues Scathing Report On City’s Handling Of Last Year’s Racial Injustice Protests
Philadelphia School District Students To Begin Hybrid, In-Person Learning Feb. 22