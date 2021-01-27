CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:cicadas, Local, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready for a biological phenomenon! And a very loud one.

Massive swarms of cicadas are set to return to the East Coast this spring following a 17-year hibernation.

They’ll start to appear in May, and chances are you’ll hear them.

Their courting and mating sounds can reach 100 decibels, which is as loud as a lawnmower.

They live up to four weeks, then their offspring go back underground for 17 years.

