PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready for a biological phenomenon! And a very loud one.
Massive swarms of cicadas are set to return to the East Coast this spring following a 17-year hibernation.
They’ll start to appear in May, and chances are you’ll hear them.
Their courting and mating sounds can reach 100 decibels, which is as loud as a lawnmower.
They live up to four weeks, then their offspring go back underground for 17 years.
