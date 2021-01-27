CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A mother-daughter duo is fighting COVID-19 together. The 101-year-old and 79-year-old received their first doses of the vaccine today.

A 101-year-old Camden County woman got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with her daughter today.

“She’s my everything. I don’t know what I’d do without her,” daughter Theresa DeSpirito said.

This mom and daughter duo are pretty much inseparable.

“If I’m out of her sight for about 15 minutes, she’s calling, wanting me to be by her side,” Theresa said.

And today, holding hands, 101-year-old Mary and 79-year-old Theresa DeSpirito did something else together — getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mary’s shot in the arm was met with a round of applause and a big sigh of relief.

“My worry has been mom through all this. She’s missing the family coming by to see her, and my brother lives in Henderson, Nevada so she hasn’t seen him in a year,” Theresa said.

When you’ve lived for more than a century, it can be hard to come by many firsts. Everyone is just hoping this first vaccine brings many more for Mary and Theresa.

“I hope it keeps her safe and healthy for a long while yet,” Theresa said.

Theresa and Mary get their second doses of the vaccine on Feb. 24 — three days after Mary’s 102nd birthday.

