MARGATE, N.J. (CBS) — You can sleep inside Lucy the Elephant on Valentine’s Day, but it will cost you quite a bit.
The tourist attraction in Margate is partnering with Airbnb to host a one-night stay on Feb. 14.
The price is $6,500 for what they call a “once in a lifetime, unforgettable experience.”
The money will go toward the Save Lucy Committee, the nonprofit organization that maintains and operates the famous elephant.
