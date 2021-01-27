PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some people were surprised to see the Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia in full view on Wednesday. The city says a judge ordered the statue to be unboxed so it could be inspected by an expert for a legal team working to halt its removal.
City officials say they still plan to remove the marble monument from Marconi Plaza.
That will happen once ongoing litigation is resolved.
The statue was the site of protests last summer.
Protesters argued that Columbus represents racism and oppression. Counterprotesters, some armed, gathered to protect the statute from vandalism.
