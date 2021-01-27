CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Joel Embiid, Kobe Bryant, Local, Philadelphia 76ers, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers big man Joel Embiid is paying tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant during tonight’s Sixers-Lakers game with special shoes. It comes just after the one-year anniversary of the devastating helicopter crash which claimed the lives of the Lakers, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Embiid fell in love with basketball as a kid in Cameroon while watching Bryant’s Lakers career.

Current Sixers head coach Doc Rivers took some time to share memories of the legend.

“I had a competitive relationship with him, I had a personal relationship with him. That was a difficult day for everybody, it’s still difficult when you think about it,” Rivers said.

Bryant, a Lower Merion High School grad, was remembered by his alma mater with a 33-second moment of silence Tuesday.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

12-Year-Old Boy Charged In Shooting Death Of Sister, 9-Year-Old, In North Philadelphia, Police Say

Philadelphia City Controller Issues Scathing Report On City’s Handling Of Last Year’s Racial Injustice Protests

Philadelphia School District Students To Begin Hybrid, In-Person Learning Feb. 22