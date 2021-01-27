Brotherly Love: How One Real Estate Broker Is Racing To Help Food Bank Of Delaware Provide Lifeline For Thousands In Community

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Since the start of the pandemic, the Food Bank of Delaware has been a lifeline for tens of thousands of people who lost their jobs, or just can’t make ends meet. Ukee Washington shows us in this week’s story of Brotherly Love, a man who lives nearby makes it his mission to help every month.

At Dover International Speedway, a different kind of race– a race against hunger.

“This may be the only food they get all month,” Bert Ferguson said.

Bert Ferguson, a real estate broker in Dover, volunteers here each month, helping the Food Bank of Delaware pack and load nutritious food at the drive-thru pantry.

“It’s pretty jarring because you don’t realize the food shortage until you see it in person,” Ferguson said.

This is the 27th drive-thru pantry the food bank has held since the pandemic began and the demand is not slowing down.

On this day, close to 1,000 cars came. They had to turn some away.

“We had people arrive as early as 6 a.m. I think it shows the desperation that many in our community are experiencing,” said Kim Turner of the Food Bank of Delaware.

Each distribution helps between 600 and 2,000 people.

Turner says these efforts require people like Ferguson and others to come out and help.

“We require about 100 volunteers for these distributions. We couldn’t do this without volunteers. They really help the lines to go quickly by loading up the cars,” said Turner.

As for Ferguson, he’s committed to continuing to lend a hand, as often as he can.

“It’s just the right thing to do. I believe doing the right thing supersedes anything else we do,” he said.

Click here, if you would like to find out how to volunteer to help the Food Bank of Delaware.

