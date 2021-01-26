PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mayor Jim Kenney, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley and Managing Director Tumar Alexander will provide an update Tuesday afternoon on Philadelphia’s coronavirus response. Today’s press conference comes after the city terminated its partnership with Philly Fighting COVID after becoming a for-profit organization.
Watch the press conference live at 1 p.m. on CBSN Philly in the player above.
What: City officials will provide the latest updates on the response to COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Philadelphia in a virtual press conference.
Who:
• Mayor Jim Kenney
• Tumar Alexander, Managing Director
• Dr. Thomas Farley, Commissioner, Philadelphia Department of Public Health
Note: An interpreter will provide the Health Department updates and answer questions in Spanish.
When: Today, January 26, 2021, 1:00 p.m.
