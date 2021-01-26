HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Today, Governor Tom Wolf, Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam, Acting Interim Physician General Dr. Wendy Braund and PEMA Director Randy Padfield will host a virtual press conference to provide an update on COVID-19 in the commonwealth. They will focus on the state’s strategic distribution of the vaccine and encourage Pennsylvanians to stay vigilant and continue taking precautions to keep themselves and their families safe.
Watch the press conference live on CBSN Philly in the player above at 2 p.m.
WHAT: Gov. Wolf and Administration provide COVID-19 Update
WHEN: Tuesday, January 26, 2020; 2:00 p.m.
