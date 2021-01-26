PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It didn’t take long for Duce Staley to land another job. The former Philadelphia Eagles great has joined the Detroit Lions as their new assistant head coach and running backs coach, according to multiple reports.
Staley held the same position under the Eagles.
Staley asked the organization for his release after he was passed over for the team’s head coaching job. The Eagles instead hired Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni.
Staley, the fifth-leading rusher in franchise history, was on the Eagles’ coaching staff in one role or another since 2010 when he was a coaching intern.
He joined the Birds’ staff as a special teams quality control coach in 2011 and was elevated to running backs coach in 2013, a position he’s held since. In 2018, he was named assistant head coach following the Birds’ 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52.
The Eagles fired Doug Pederson following a 4-11-1 season, less than three years after he led the team to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title.
