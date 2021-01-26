PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’ve all been dealing with delayed mail lately. Now the Postal Service is looking into reports some of that mail may have been stolen in several West Philadelphia neighborhoods.
People there have gotten so fed up they painted a message on this mailbox at 46th St and Larchwood Avenue, saying, “Good luck to your mail.”
The Postal Inspection Service says it has received several complaints about stolen mail.
If you think your mail was stolen, you should contact postal investigators.
