PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The storm continues to run into dry air in place, but wintry precipitation is still likely during the late morning hours. Today, we are still on track to see light areas of snow, sleet and freezing rain in the city and suburbs, some mixing early but mainly all rain for the Shore.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for South Jersey until 10 a.m., in Philadelphia and Pa. suburbs until 1 p.m. Tuesday and until 4 a.m. Wednesday for the Poconos, Berks, NW Montco, Upper Bucks and the Lehigh Valley.

Precipitation intensity looks to remain fairly light due to limited moisture availability and a lack of system strength. That said, even a little ice accumulation could make for very slick conditions on the roads, particularly if on top of fallen snow and as cold air at the surface will be a prevailing feature through this event, anything that falls may quickly freeze or re-freeze, particularly in Pennsylvania.

Some will see a total of a coating to 2 inches of snow and slush by the end of Tuesday evening, though some may see no accumulation. Three inches of snow is possible in the Poconos into Tuesday night.

Travel will may be difficult across parts of the region Tuesday. Most precipitation will wrap up by late Tuesday evening. The storm we had been watching for Thursday, now appears it will stay south, though may bring us a few flurries and gusty winds, though a few snow showers are possible Wednesday night, particularly east. Friday is sunny, windy and bitterly cold with wind chills in the single digits and teens all day.

