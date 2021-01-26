BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Bucks County are investigating a stabbing at a Doylestown apartment complex. It happened Tuesday morning at the Regency Woods Apartments on Old Dublin Pike.
Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital.
One person was arrested.
No other information is being released at this time.
