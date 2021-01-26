PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The TSA says it stopped a man trying to carry a gun through security Monday at Philadelphia International Airport. The man, who was from Philadelphia, was placed under arrest and said he had no idea how the gun got into his bag.
The TSA says it stopped 26 guns at security checkpoints at Philadelphia International last year.
That’s up from 20 in 2019.
