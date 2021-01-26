CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The Camden City School District has detailed its restructuring plan. There will be school closures, despite objections from some parents.

Superintendent Katrina McCombs says these are difficult decisions ahead, but the district’s mission remains the same, to prepare each child for college and a career.

Twelve-hundred kids from four Camden schools will leave their classrooms permanently this summer.

“How are you the superintendent and you’re closing all the schools you have?” said parent Maria Montero.

The four schools on the chopping block are Wiggins, Sharp, Cramer and Yorkship.

According to the plan, the students from the four schools to be closed will attend consolidated classes at four other district schools, with the assignments based on the students’ grade level.

McCombs guarantees there will be courtesy bussing, but Montero, a mother of four whose children go to Wiggins, isn’t convinced.

“They’re not gonna give us no buses. They’re not gonna guarantee it,” Montero said.

Others against the change say some students will suffer.

“These kids need a lot of help. The ones I’m taking care of have special needs. Moving these kids back and forth is gonna make them suffer,” said Stacy Hill-Fontanez.

The superintendent says three of the four buildings are over 100 years old, in need of intensive repair, and on average are about 30% empty.

“I do understand and empathize with our families, however, the hard decision has to be made if we’re to set our children up for success,” McCombs said.

McCombs says shuttering the doors to these four schools will also help close the gap of their current $40 million deficit that will continue each year, and in the next decade would equal upward of $400 million in debt.

