PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Let the games begin! The Drew Barrymore Show is kicking off game show week Monday.
Drew Barrymore recently joined Eyewitness News to talk about the big week.
“Go Philly, Love Philly,” Barrymore said.
She says the idea of a game show week came about as members of her show kept talking about how they “love” game shows.
“They were really my companion when I was younger,” Barrymore said. “And so I think we’re all really passionate about games over here, the ball kept rolling and getting bigger and bigger.”
Vanna White, the queen of Wheel of Fortune, Wayne Brady, from Let’s Make A Deal, Drew Carry, from The Price Is Right, Matthew McConaughey, and Dakota Johnson will make appearances during game show week.
“I just have so much positivity about game shows because people get to be on television,” Barrymore said. “They get to play games they might win something. I love things that are devoid of negativity and there is not that many things out there. Most things have a polar at this balance of positive and negative, game shows to me are very uplifting.”
The Drew Barrymore Show airs weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS3.
