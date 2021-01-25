(CBS Local)- The matchup is set for this year’s Super Bowl. Three weeks of playoff games have culminated in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs being the last two teams standing in the quest for the Lombardi Trophy. The Buccaneers are the first team in league history to play in the Super Bowl they are hosting while the Chiefs are looking to become the first back-to-back champions since Tom Brady’s Patriots in 2003 and 2004.

Speaking of Brady, he enters his 10th Super Bowl, having won six already. Looking to further cement his status as the G.O.A.T, Brady faces Patrick Mahomes who is hoping to become the 13th quarterback in history to win multiple Super Bowls. CBS has you covered for all of the analysis of the Brady vs. Mahomes matchup with the network set to air seven hours of pregame coverage on Sunday February 7.

When Is Super Bowl LV?

The league’s 55th championship game will be played on Sunday, February 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The traditional off week between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl applies.

Where Can I Watch It?

This year’s Super Bowl will air on CBS Television Stations across the country. The broadcast team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for the matchup. It’s the second time in the last three years that the network has broadcast the big game. The game will also be streaming via the CBS All Access subscription service and on mobile through the CBS Sports app.

What Time is Kickoff?

Though it hasn’t been officially announced just yet, the kickoff will stay the same as it has been for the last several years now, 6:30 p.m. EST.

Who Is The Half-time Show Performer?

Three-time Grammy Award winning R&B artist The Weeknd is headlining this year’s half-time show. The show is a collaboration between Pepsi, the NFL and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation for the second consecutive year.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year,” The Weeknd said in a statement when the announcement was made.

Will There Be Fans In Attendance?

The league announced on Friday, January 22 that 22,000 fans will be in attendance for this year’s game. That number includes 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The majority of those workers will be from the Tampa and central Florida area but all 32 league clubs were given the opportunity to invite some health care heroes from their local community as well.

In addition to the workers, there will be 14,500 fans in traditional paid attendance. Strict guidelines for mask wearing, social distancing, seating pods and entry and exit are in place.

