PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School District is looking to return some students to in-person learning soon. On Monday, the process began with the opening of six regional centers.
The School District of Philadelphia has begun to open regional centers for specialized services at several schools throughout the city. Students have been in an all-virtual setting since last March.
Staff will be on hand to determine student eligibility for special education and support services only.
The centers will operate out of six schools located across the city and will allow staff to conduct in-person student assessments and complete evaluations to determine educational plans for special needs children.
In light of the pandemic, health and safety procedures will be in place for in-person interactions. This includes signage, use of masks and social distancing protocols.
Staff members and students will be tested for COVID-19 via a rapid test prior to being allowed into the centers.
The school district is looking to bring pre-K through second-grade students back into classrooms in February in a hybrid learning setting.
These centers may serve as the first test as to how to bring students back into facilities safely.
