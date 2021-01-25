PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We continue to track a weak storm system that will bring periods of wintry weather to the area Monday night through Tuesday night. The majority of Monday will be dry. We should start to see precipitation arrive across far southwest portions of the area heading into the evening, mainly after 8 p.m.

This initial round of precipitation is likely to be a rain/snow mix across southern Delaware and east toward the Jersey Shore. The northern progression of the precipitation will be slow as the system will lack upper-level support and will be fighting low-level dry air. This means we may not see precipitation in Philly or many of the close suburbs until the overnight hours, possibly after midnight on Tuesday.

The initial precipitation for Philly and immediate suburbs is likely to be light snow or freezing drizzle/rain. Light snow is likely to be the dominant precipitation through Monday night.

In Upper Bucks County, Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and Poconos, snow will be the primary form of precipitation but won’t really reach these areas until early Tuesday morning.

For the Shore and central/southern Delaware, this will be a mainly rain event though mixing is possible Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

Precipitation intensity looks to remain fairly light due to limited moisture availability and a lack of system strength. This will lead to overall light and at times scattered precipitation/wintry mix on Tuesday, and some warmer mid-level air will try to work in thereby introducing a chance for sleet and a transition to/or a mixing with plain rain for a period. That said, even a little ice accumulation could make for very slick conditions on the roads, particularly if on top of fallen snow and as cold air at the surface will be a prevailing feature through this event, anything that falls may quickly freeze or re-freeze. A storm total of a coating to 2 inches of snow and slush by Wednesday morning is possible for the city and suburbs.

Travel may be difficult across parts of the region from Monday night through Tuesday night. Any precipitation will wrap up by early by late Tuesday evening. Another storm system will be possible late this coming week with a snow chance for Thursday.

