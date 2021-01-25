PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PennDOT is gearing up for what could be a slow commute for those hitting the road on Tuesday morning. There is a lot of hustle and bustle at the PennDOT maintenance yard in Hunting Park.

Crews are loading up piles of rock salt into truck as we wait for the first flakes to fall.

PennDOT crews are attaching snow plows to trucks and have more than 180 ready on standby in anticipation of tomorrow’s wintry mix.

“They’re just waiting out to see what type of storm comes in,” said PennDOT spokesperson Robyn Briggs.

LATEST EYEWITNESS WEATHER FORECAST

Crews spent part of Sunday and all day Monday pre-treating highways and roads with brine.

But like so much over the past year, even snow removal has changed because of COVID. Crews used to going out in pairs now have to head out solo.

“They were the first to put in standards that needed to be put in place on how to social distance. One truck driver per truck,” Briggs said.

Drivers were preparing at the gas pump at the Wawa in Plymouth Meeting, but Anita Rossi of Conshohocken is not looking forward to traveling to work tomorrow.

“I hate the snow. I hate the ice,” Rossi said. “It can rain all it wants but you don’t have to shovel rain.”

That’s why AAA Mid-Atlantic is reminding drivers to have a vehicle emergency kit that includes a shovel, ice scraper, extra winter gloves and more.

“You would much rather have all the contents of a vehicle emergency kit and not need them than need something and not have it,” said AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Jana Tidwell.

Officials are also urging drivers to stay far away from PennDOT snow plow trucks to give them plenty of room.

MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM

Reports: Duce Staley Lands Coaching Job With Detroit Lions After Asking Philadelphia Eagles For Release

4 Family Members Killed In Suspected Murder-Suicide In West Whiteland Township Identified

Missing 6-Year-Old Isaac Hwang Found Safe In Cherry Hill, Father Jaemyung Hwang In Custody, Cheltenham Police Say