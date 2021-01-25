PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city of Philadelphia has ended its partnership with Philly Fighting COVID. The organization offered vaccines, pre-registration and testing to residents throughout the city, and also ran the mass vaccination site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
The Department of Public Health confirmed the decision in a statement Monday, saying the organization converted from a nonprofit to for-profit without the city’s knowledge, which would potentially allow the “organization to sell data collected through PFC’s pre-registration site.”
However, the Department of Health is not aware of any data being sold.
“But for PFC to have made these changes without discussion with the City is extremely troubling. As a result of these concerns, along with PFC’s unexpected stoppage of testing operations, the Health Department has decided to stop providing vaccine to PFC,” the department said in a statement.
The department says it is developing plans to allocate vaccine doses to other providers and is scheduling clinics so people who have been vaccinated at the Convention Center can get their second doses.
The Department of Health will contact those affected to set up appointments for a second dose.
The city also recommends showing your interest in a vaccine at the city’s portal.
