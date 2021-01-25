PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — District Attorney Larry Krasner gave an update on Monday about gun crime in Philadelphia. He once again stated that his office is committed to prosecuting offenders.
“To anyone who is thinking of picking up a gun, carrying a gun illegally, using that gun, my staff and I are not going to tolerate babies, young people, women and men in communities being victimized by your choice to pick up a gun and shoot it at someone,” he said.
Krasner also asked victims who need additional support to reach out to the DA’s office for services and support.
