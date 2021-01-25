PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Jersey and Delaware have landed themselves on opposite ends of a new survey that lists the best states for retirement. WalletHub released its 2021’s Best States to Retire survey on Monday.
While Delaware found itself among the top three best states to retire in, New Jersey was ranked the worst state for retirement.
WalletHub compared the 50 states across 45 factors related to retirement-friendliness including affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life.
Delaware was ranked the third-best state overall. Delaware also came in No. 2 in best taxpayer ranking and tied for fifth in highest percentage of population over 65.
New Jersey landed the worst spot on the list and also ranked fifth for the lowest property crime rate.
Pennsylvania found itself in the middle of the list, ranking 32nd. The commonwealth also ranked among the worst taxpayer state at No. 47.
The top three states to retire in were Florida, Colorado and Delaware.
