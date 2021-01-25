TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — People in New Jersey now have a new way to sign up to get a coronavirus vaccine. A toll-free phone line went live at 8 a.m. Monday to help people who do not have access to a computer make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.

New Jersey is currently in the 1B phase.

The state health department cautions that vaccine supply is limited.

The call center’s number is 855-568-0545.

Gov. Phil Murphy says there are 565,401 vaccinations statewide as of Monday morning. This is an increase of 65,179 vaccinations since the last report issued on Friday.

“Even with the limited weekly supply we’re receiving, we’re averaging approximately 25,000 vaccinations per day,” Murphy said.

Health officials reported another 3,694 COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 598,660. There were also 21 additional coronavirus-related deaths in the Garden State as the death toll reaches 18,851.

