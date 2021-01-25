WYNCOTE, Pa. (CBS) — A young boy has been found safe and his father has been arrested after they went missing on Sunday. Cheltenham Township Police say 6-year-old Isaac Hwang was found unharmed in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Police say Isaac’s father, 35-year-old Jaemyung Hwang, and another unidentified man are in custody. They were arrested without incident.

No one was injured.

BREAKING: Issac Hwang, 6, located safe in Cherry Hill, NJ by @CherryHillPD His father was also found along with a 3rd man who police are not identifying. No injuries, taken into custody without incident. Isaac will be reunited with his mother after being checked out @ hospital. https://t.co/mRRebqz7XE — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) January 25, 2021

Hwang and his son were discovered missing after a fire was reported at his house on the 1400 block of Clemens Road in the Wyncote section of Cheltenham Township, just after 5 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the fire was intentionally set and has been labeled an arson, Cheltenham Township Police Lt. Andy Snyder said during a press conference Monday. No one was inside the home.

“There were some combustible items stacked around the fireplace of the house and that led to the fire spreading from the fireplace to the rest of the house,” Snyder said.

Police say Hwang is facing charges for false imprisonment, interference with the custody of children and concealing the whereabouts of a child.

Charges are pending for False Imprisonment, Interference with the Custody of Children, and Concealing the Whereabouts of a Child.

Police say Isaac will be reunited with his mother.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

‘Watched My Friend Take His Last Breath’: Shooting At Birthday Celebration In Burlington County Leaves Two Dead

$1 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Pennsylvania, New Jersey

Police: Ex-Husband Charged In Murder Of Gladys Coriano, Shot To Death While Sitting In Parked SUV Outside Fox Chase Home