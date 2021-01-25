UPPER DUBLIN, Pa. (CBS) – An incident with a salt truck sent a worker to the hospital in Montgomery County on Monday. Chopper 3 was over the incident at New Jersey and Commerce Drives in Upper Dublin.
Eyewitness News is told the worker was loading that truck with salt when they were injured.
There’s no word on the worker’s condition.
