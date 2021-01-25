PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What do you get for the person who has everything? How about a message from their favorite orange furry mascot?
Gritty is now recording personalized messages for the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation.
For $500, you’ll get a 30-second shout-out from Gritty himself for any special occasion.
Messages are also available from former Flyers like Bernie Parent, Danny Briere and Scott Hartnell.
All of the money goes to the Snider Foundation.
Click here if you want to buy a message.
