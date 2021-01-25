PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In two weeks, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will battle in Super Bowl 55 here on CBS3. It’s one of the greatest quarterback battles in history with Tom Brady against Patrick Mahomes.

But there’s also some local flavor.

Obviously, former Eagles head coach Andy Reid is going back to the Super Bowl looking for ring number two down in Tampa.

“Listen, we’re honored to be there. But we have work to get done before we have an opportunity to get down there,” Reid said.

But closer to our area, former Villanova star and Wissahickon grad Tanoh Kpassagnon is also back in the big game again this year.

Jeff Cappa was Kpassagnon’s high school coach.

“We all have these shirts, ‘Wiss’ with his number and his name on the back. Everybody has them because he wasn’t just a football player here. He was a basketball player, he was in other clubs and activities and he was a 4.0 student, and made it really exciting to see him where he is because of the person he is and the family he comes from,” Cappa said.

Mark Ferrante coached Kpassagnon as he turned into an NFL talent at Nova. He says it’s not surprising seeing the 6-7, 289-pound defensive end succeed.

“Tanoh’s awesome, he’s a great young man and great representative of Wissahickon High School, Villanova University and now the Kansas City Chiefs. He was a great student, he was in our business school,” Ferrante said. “If you work hard and put in the time, do more than just what your talent allows you to do, you can have an opportunity to be successful at the next level.”

Kpassagnon and company are going for back-t0-back titles. The last team to do it was Brady’s Patriots back in 2003 and 2004.

Brady is going for his seventh ring on his own and gets to do it in his new home in Tampa.

