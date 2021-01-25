CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A fire broke out Monday night on the 600 block of Cypress Street in Kennett Square after reports of an explosion. The building houses Victory Brewing, as well as multiple floors of apartments.
No injuries have been reported and the Red Cross has been requested to help residents of the building.
A spokesperson for PECO says they are on site and 55 customers are currently without service.
