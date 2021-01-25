PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Efforts are underway in our area to vaccinate more people against the coronavirus. The Black Doctors Consortium will be holding its first of three vaccination clinics at Suburban Station Monday morning.

Monday’s event at Suburban Station begins at 10 a.m. They’ll be vaccinating people in groups 1A and 1B. In addition to healthcare workers and those living and working in long term care facilities from group 1A, Philly is also now vaccinating those over the age of 75. Also included in group 1B are first responders, transit workers, teachers, and those who work in foodservice.

“We’ve got to vaccinate as many people as we possibly can as quickly as we possibly can,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

When Can I Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Or Delaware?

Biden officials say the effort was hampered by the Trump administration.

New CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says not knowing how much vaccine there is means local officials can’t formulate a plan.

“They can’t figure out how many sites to roll out, can’t figure out how many vaccinators they need, and they can’t figure out how many appointments to make for the public,” Dr. Walensky said.

Many vaccination sites appear to be running smoothly.

But supply isn’t meeting demand.

“One thing that is certain is that we don’t have enough vaccine for our community,” Director of Austin Public Health Stephanie Hayden said.

To slow the spread of new variants, President Biden is expected to reinstate a travel ban on more than two dozen European countries and Brazil, as well as add a new ban on South Africa.

Back in Philly, the Black Doctors Consortium will be holding these three vaccination and testing events this week beginning Monday morning. Appointments are required.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

‘Watched My Friend Take His Last Breath’: Shooting At Birthday Celebration In Burlington County Leaves Two Dead

$1 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Pennsylvania, New Jersey

Police: Ex-Husband Charged In Murder Of Gladys Coriano, Shot To Death While Sitting In Parked SUV Outside Fox Chase Home