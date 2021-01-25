ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — In Atlantic City, some first responders and contractors joined forces to rescue a dog. It happened Monday, Jan. 18 at States Avenue Beach.
The dog was running unleashed and fell four feet down into what appeared to be a storm drain. The hole was blocked by a slab of cement.
Two contracting crews were doing beach replenishment a block away. They used heavy equipment to move the cement so a firefighter could get into the hole.
The dog was down there for about 40 minutes, but we’re told is now fine.
