WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Officials have identified four family members killed in a suspected murder-suicide in West Whiteland Township. The victims have been identified as 50-year-old Deepak Prabakhar Kulkarni, 47-year-old Arti Madhusudan Ayda, 15-year-old Shubham Deepak Kulkarni, and 8-year-old Sharvil Deepak Kulkarni.
Police say all four victims were found in the basement of their home on Sunday afternoon on the 100 block of Mountain View Drive. All four sustained gunshot wounds.
An investigation continues and final causes of death are pending autopsies.
“This terrible tragedy has annihilated a family,” said Chester County Coroner Christina VandePol. “We extend our deepest sympathy to their extended family, friends, and neighbors. We know there are many questions about what happened. Further information on the cause and manner of death will be released when we have completed our investigations.”
Police say there is no threat to the community.
Officers say they were asked to check in on the family by an out-of-state relative.
