WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Chester County authorities are investigating after a family was found dead inside their home. Police say four members of a family — a 50-year-old man, 47-year-old woman, and 8- and 15-year-old boys — were found dead Sunday afternoon on the 100 block of Mountain View Drive in West Whiteland Township.
Officers say they were asked to check in on the family by an out-of-state relative.
Investigators say preliminary findings indicate a murder-suicide and say there’s no threat to the community.
“The initial investigation and evidence at the scene indicate that this incident is the result of a murder-suicide and that there is no threat to the community at large,” the West Whiteland Township Police Department said in a news release. “This incident is currently being actively investigated and no further details will be released at this time.”
Authorities have not released the names of the victims.
