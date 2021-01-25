PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old girl helped dozens of homeless teenagers on Monday in Kensington. Alexa Rhodes delivered 75 backpacks to Covenant House Street Outreach, which serves homeless teenagers.
The backpacks are filled with more than 40 items, including warm clothes, toiletries, and a lot more.
She calls her organization “Helping the Homeless Backpacks.”
“My favorite quote by Gandhi is, ‘Be the change that you wish to see in the world,’ and especially because the Covenant House is for homeless youth and I myself am a youth, so I wanted to give back because I am able to,” she said.
Alexa says she is no stranger to volunteering, she has been doing it since she was 6 years old.
