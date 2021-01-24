PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three men are in the hospital after a triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. Police said the incident happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of South 65th Street.
Authorities said a 20-year-old man was shot once in his left leg and once in the right side of his chest.
A 19-year-old man was shot once in his left knee and once in the right buttocks, police said.
A third victim is a 20-year-old man who suffered a graze wound in his back, according to police.
All three victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and stabilized, police said.
Police said there are no arrests at this time as their investigation remains ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Philadelphia Weather: Wintry Mess Takes Aim At Delaware Valley Early This Week
Parents Could Receive Monthly Payments With Expanded Child Tax Credit
Five More New Jersey Residents, Including Corrections Officer Marissa Suarez, Arrested For Role In US Capitol Riots