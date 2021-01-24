READING, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A 23-year-old man fleeing police in eastern Pennsylvania after a shoplifting report went into the water of a nearby flooded quarry, disappeared and was found dead a day later, authorities said.
Police in Muhlenberg Township said the suspect ran from officers investigating a shoplifting report Friday morning at a Target store.
He got into the fenced-off former Berks Products Quarry in the township and went missing in the frigid water, police said.
A search was called off Friday evening due to darkness.
The Berks County coroner’s office said the body of 23-year-old Joshua Fontanez-Rodriguez of Minersville was recovered by divers shortly after noon Saturday.
Acting Coroner John Hollenbach said an autopsy is slated Monday at Reading Hospital.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
